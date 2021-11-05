Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 2,812 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $888,113.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

MORN stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.41 and a 1 year high of $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

