Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00.

CROX opened at $177.42 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

