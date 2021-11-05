LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Maxim Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.93.

LendingClub stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

