Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $77.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.