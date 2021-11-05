Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

