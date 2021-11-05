SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROIV. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.83 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

