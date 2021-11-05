LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,935 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,465,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 145,840 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diodes by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $105.04 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $749,087.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,573. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

