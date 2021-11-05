LPL Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 417,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,720 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.