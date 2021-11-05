Stifel Financial Corp Has $759,000 Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 98.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Accolade were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.46. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

