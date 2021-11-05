Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 31,384 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $22,831,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $14,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $14,955,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $9,970,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

