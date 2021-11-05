AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of AxoGen worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AxoGen by 29.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,438 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in AxoGen by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXGN stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $547.27 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

