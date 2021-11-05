Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.61.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

