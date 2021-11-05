Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of AdvanSix worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,271.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.