Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 329,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 217,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $16,713,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.