HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

