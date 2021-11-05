Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.12 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,812 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

