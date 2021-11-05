435,933 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 435,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,330,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,619,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIM. Barclays reduced their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SWIM opened at $15.66 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

