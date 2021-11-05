Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of CarParts.com worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,306,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,021,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTS. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $92,854.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,811 shares of company stock worth $1,688,533. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

