Vanguard Group Inc. Has $53.42 Million Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.03% of Myers Industries worth $53,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

MYE opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

