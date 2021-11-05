ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,154 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 20.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 413,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

