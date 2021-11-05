Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 61,429 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Premier Financial worth $54,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $32.00 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

