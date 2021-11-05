Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

