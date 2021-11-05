Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 134,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CIT Group by 101.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $54,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.