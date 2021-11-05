Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 45,100 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 232,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

