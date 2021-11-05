Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,962 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hanger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hanger by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

