Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $524.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $365.31 and a one year high of $530.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.10 and its 200 day moving average is $494.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

