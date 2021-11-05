Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NGS opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211 over the last ninety days. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.