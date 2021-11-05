Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 909,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

