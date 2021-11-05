American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.42 and a beta of 0.81. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

