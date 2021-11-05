Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,884 shares of company stock worth $3,629,392. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $312.44 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.60.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.