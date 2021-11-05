BMO Capital Markets Raises Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Wajax has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

