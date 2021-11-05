Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.

AVTR opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,029 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

