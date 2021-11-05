Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.
AVTR opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,029 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
