Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VINC. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of VINC opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

