Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE PSXP opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.14. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth about $286,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

