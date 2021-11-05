Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 98.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523,819 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $3,673,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $5,987,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock worth $34,123,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

