Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,542 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

