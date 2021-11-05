Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.24% of Cutera worth $54,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.18 million, a PE ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.