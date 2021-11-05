Fmr LLC Grows Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

