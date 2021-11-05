Fmr LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,556,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,374,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after buying an additional 595,347 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

