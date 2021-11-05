Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 421,678 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $59,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,057,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,773,078.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,237. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

