Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,613,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

VIOO opened at $217.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.31.

