Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 2,940.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mastech Digital worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $19.14 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

