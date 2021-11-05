Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $314.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $314.29.

