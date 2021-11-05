Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,844 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Norwood Financial worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWFL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso acquired 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,904 shares of company stock worth $123,191. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

