Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.79 Million Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Molecular Templates worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Molecular Templates by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

