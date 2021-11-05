Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 55,579 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELVT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.36. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

