Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insider Sells $1,418,160.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.65.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.