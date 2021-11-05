Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insider Sells $1,418,160.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.65.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.