Timothy E. Bixby Sells 15,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lemonade stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $56,994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

