Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $100.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

ZG opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

