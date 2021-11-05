Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.27 billion and the lowest is $10.18 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.96. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.